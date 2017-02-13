2017 werden 8,4 Milliarden »vernetzte Dinge« verwendet werden – das entspricht einem Anstieg von 31 Prozent gegenüber 2016

Dabei entfallen 2017 63 Prozent aller Anwendungen des Internets der Dinge (IoT) auf Consumer-Anwendungen.

Laut einer aktuellen Prognose des IT-Research und Beratungsunternehmens Gartner werden im Jahr 2017 weltweit 8,4 Milliarden vernetzte Dinge verwendet werden – das entspricht einem Anstieg von 31 Prozent gegenüber 2016. Im Jahr 2020, so die Gartner-Prognose, wird die Anzahl auf 20,4 Milliarden vernetzte Dinge ansteigen. Die Gesamtausgaben werden sich im Jahr 2017 dabei auf fast 2 Billionen US-Dollar belaufen.

Groß-China, Nord-Amerika und West-Europa sind dabei die Wachstumstreiber im Einsatz von vernetzten Dingen – diese drei Regionen werden im Jahr 2017 67 Prozent aller installierten vernetzten Dinge auf sich vereinen. Das Endverbraucher-Segment benutzt vernetzte Dinge mit 5,2 Milliarden Geräten besonders stark – auf das Endkunden-Segment fallen 63 Prozent aller im Einsatz befindlichen Geräte. Unternehmen werden im Jahr 2017 3,1 Milliarden vernetzte Geräte verwenden.

Peter Middleton, Research Director bei Gartner: »Abgesehen von Automotive-Systemen, sind es Smart TVs und Digitale Set-Top-Boxen, die am meisten von Endverbrauchern benutzt werden. Von Unternehmen werden hingegen vor allem smarte Stromzähler und Überwachungskameras für den Handel verwendet werden.«

Gartner Says 8.4 Billion Connected »Things« Will Be in Use in 2017, Up 31 Per Cent From 2016

Consumer Applications to Represent 63 Per Cent of Total IoT Applications in 2017

Gartner, Inc. forecasts that 8.4 billion connected things will be in use worldwide in 2017, up 31 per cent from 2016, and will reach 20.4 billion by 2020. Total spending on endpoints and services will reach almost $2 trillion in 2017.

Regionally, Greater China, North America and Western Europe are driving the use of connected things and the three regions together will represent 67 per cent of the overall Internet of Things (IoT) installed base in 2017.

Consumer Applications to Represent 63 Per Cent of Total IoT Applications in 2017

The consumer segment is the largest user of connected things with 5.2 billion units in 2017, which represents 63 per cent of the overall number of applications in use (see Table 1). Businesses are on pace to employ 3.1 billion connected things in 2017. »Aside from automotive systems, the applications that will be most in use by consumers will be smart TVs and digital set-top boxes, while smart electric meters and commercial security cameras will be most in use by businesses,« said Peter Middleton, research director at Gartner.

Table 1: IoT Units Installed Base by Category (Millions of Units)

Category 2016 2017 2018 2020 Consumer 3,963.0 5,244.3 7,036.3 12,863.0 Business: Cross-Industry 1,102.1 1,501.0 2,132.6 4,381.4 Business: Vertical-Specific 1,316.6 1,635.4 2,027.7 3,171.0 Grand Total 6,381.8 8,380.6 11,196.6 20,415.4

Source: Gartner (January 2017)

In addition to smart meters, applications tailored to specific industry verticals (including manufacturing field devices, process sensors for electrical generating plants and real-time location devices for healthcare) will drive the use of connected things among businesses through 2017, with 1.6 billion units deployed. However, from 2018 onwards, cross-industry devices, such as those targeted at smart buildings (including LED lighting, HVAC and physical security systems) will take the lead as connectivity is driven into higher-volume, lower cost devices. In 2020, cross-industry devices will reach 4.4 billion units, while vertical-specific devices will amount to 3.2 billion units.

Business IoT Spending to Represent 57 Per Cent of Overall IoT Spending in 2017

While consumers purchase more devices, businesses spend more. In 2017, in terms of hardware spending, the use of connected things among businesses will drive $964 billion (see Table 2). Consumer applications will amount to $725 billion in 2017. By 2020, hardware spending from both segments will reach almost $3 trillion.

Table 2: IoT Endpoint Spending by Category (Billions of Dollars)

Category 2016 2017 2018 2020 Consumer 532,515 725,696 985,348 1,494,466 Business: Cross-Industry 212,069 280,059 372,989 567,659 Business: Vertical-Specific 634,921 683,817 736,543 863,662 Grand Total 1,379,505 1,689,572 2,094,881 2,925,787

Source: Gartner (January 2017)

»IoT services are central to the rise in IoT devices,« said Denise Rueb, research director at Gartner. Total IoT services spending (professional, consumer and connectivity services) is on pace to reach $273 billion in 2017.

»Services are dominated by the professional IoT-operational technology category in which providers assist businesses in designing, implementing and operating IoT systems,” added Ms Rueb. »However, connectivity services and consumer services will grow at a faster pace. Consumer IoT services are newer and growing off a small base. Similarly, connectivity services are growing robustly as costs drop, and new applications emerge.”

Clients can read further information in the reports »Forecast: Internet of Things — Endpoints and Associated Services, Worldwide, 2016 « and »Forecast Alert: Internet of Things — Endpoints and Associated Services, Worldwide, 2016.«