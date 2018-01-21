Computer: Der weltweite PC-Markt schrumpft weiter

Der globale PC-Markt ist auf den niedrigsten Wert seit 2006 gesunken, wie aktuelle Zahlen von Gartner dokumentieren. Im Vergleich zum Rekordjahr 2011 bedeutet das einen Absatzrückgang von über 100 Millionen Geräten weltweit, wie die Grafik von Statista zeigt.

Damit liegt die Zahl nur leicht über dem Level von 2006, bevor Apple das erste iPhone auf den Markt brachte und damit den weltweiten Smartphone-Boom auslöste. Mobile Endgeräte haben mittlerweile viele Funktionen übernommen, die früher mit PCs erledigt wurden und dürften ein großer Treiber hinter den sinkenden Zahlen sein.

Laut Gartner trifft der Rückgang vor allem kleinere Firmen. Ganze 70 Prozent des Absatzes teilen sich die Top-5-Hersteller untereinander auf. HP und Lenovo haben einen Anteil von je 21 Prozent, Dell kommt auf 15,2 Prozent. Apple sichert sich 7,4 und Asus 6,8 Prozent. Hedda Nier

https://de.statista.com/infografik/4238/weltweiter-pc-absatz/

Die weltweiten PC Verkaufszahlen sanken im 4. Quartal 2017 um 2 Prozent – im gesamten Jahresvergleich gingen sie um 2,8 Prozent zurück

Im Zuge der Marktkonsolidierung verbuchten die vier führenden PC-Anbieter im Jahr 2017 64 Prozent der Verkaufszahlen für sich.

Laut vorläufigen Ergebnissen des IT-Research und Beratungsunternehmen Gartner beliefen sich die weltweiten PC-Auslieferungen im vierten Quartal 2017 auf 71,6 Millionen Geräte, dies bedeutet einen Rückgang von 2 Prozent gegenüber dem vierten Quartal 2016. Im gesamten letzten Jahr wurden 262,5 Millionen Geräte verkauft, was einem Rückgang von 2,8 Prozent gegenüber 2016 entspricht. Damit war es das 13. Quartal in Folge mit rückläufigen weltweiten PC-Verkaufszahlen sowie das sechste Jahr mit jährlichen Rückgängen. Gartner-Analysten betonen jedoch, dass man trotzdem optimistisch bleiben könne.

»Im vierten Quartal 2017 kam es in Asien, Japan und Lateinamerika zu einem Anstieg der PC-Verkäufe. In EMEA war nur ein moderater Verkaufsrückgang zu verzeichnen«, betont Mikako Kitagawa, Principal Analyst bei Gartner. »Der US-Markt verzeichnete jedoch einen starken Rückgang, der die insgesamt positiven Ergebnisse in anderen Regionen überschattet.«

Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 2 Per Cent in 4Q17 and 2.8 Per cent for the Year

Amid Market Consolidation, the Top Four PC Vendors Accounted for 64 Per Cent of Shipments in 2017

STAMFORD, Conn., 11th January, 2018 — Worldwide PC shipments totalled 71.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 2 per cent decline from the fourth quarter of 2016, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. For the year, 2017 PC shipments surpassed 262.5 million units, a 2.8 per cent decline from 2016. It was the 13th consecutive quarter of declining global PC shipments, as well as the sixth year of annual declines. However, Gartner analysts said there were some causes for optimism.

»In the fourth quarter of 2017, there was PC shipment growth in Asia/Pacific, Japan and Latin America. There was only a moderate shipment decline in EMEA,« said Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner. »The US market, however, saw a steep decline which offset the generally positive results in other regions.

»The fourth quarter results confirmed again that PCs are no longer popular holiday gift items. This does not mean that PCs will disappear from households,« Kitagawa said. »Rather, the PC will become a more specialised, purpose-driven device. PC buyers will look for quality and functionality rather than looking for the lowest price, which will increase PC average selling prices (ASPs) and improve profitability in the long run. However, until this point is reached, the market will have to go through the shrinking phase caused by fewer PC users.«

HP Inc. moved into the No. 1 position in the fourth quarter of 2017, as its shipments grew 6.6 per cent, and its market share totalled 22.5 per cent (see Table 1). The company showed year-over-year growth in all regions, including the challenging US market. For the fourth consecutive quarter, Lenovo experienced a decline in shipments. Lenovo had moderate growth in EMEA and Asia/Pacific, but shipments declined in North America.

Table 1

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 4Q17 (Thousands of Units)

Company 4Q17 Shipments 4Q17 Market Share ( %) 4Q16 Shipments 4Q16 Market Share ( %) 4Q17-4Q16 Growth ( %) HP Inc. 16,076 22.5 15,084 20.7 6.6 Lenovo 15,742 22.0 15,857 21.7 -0.7 Dell 10,841 15.2 10,767 14.7 0.7 Apple 5,449 7.6 5,374 7.4 1.4 Asus 4,731 6.6 5,336 7.3 -11.3 Acer Group 4,726 6.6 4,998 6.8 -5.4 Others 13,990 19.6 15,599 21.4 -10.3 Total 71,556 100.0 73,015 100.0 -2.0

Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels.

Source: Gartner (January 2018)

Dell’s shipments grew slightly in the fourth quarter of 2017. Dell did well in EMEA, Asia/Pacific and Latin America, but it had weak results in North America. Generally, Dell has put a higher priority on profitability over market share.

Steep PC Shipment Decline in the US

In the US, PC shipments exceeded 15.2 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, an 8 per cent decline from the fourth quarter of 2016 (see Table 2). Four of the top five vendors experienced a decline in US PC shipments in the fourth quarter of 2017. HP Inc. was the only vendor to increase shipments in the quarter. The decline was attributed to weak consumer demand despite holiday season sales.

»US consumer confidence was high in the fourth quarter of 2017, but that did not influence PC demand. US holiday sales were filled with popular products, such as voice-enabled speakers, and newly released smartphones,« Kitagawa said. »PCs simply could not compete against these gift items during the holiday season. We did see some consistent growth of gaming and high-end PCs.«

Table 2

Preliminary US PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 4Q17 (Thousands of Units)

Company 4Q17 Shipments 4Q17 Market Share ( %) 4Q16 Shipments 4Q16 Market Share ( %) 4Q17-4Q16 Growth ( %) HP Inc. 5,130 33.7 5,049 30.5 1.6 Dell 3,691 24.3 4,209 25.4 -12.3 Apple 1,972 13.0 2,003 12.1 -1.6 Lenovo 1,792 11.8 2,344 14.2 -23.6 Acer Group 587 3.9 661 4.0 -11.2 Others 2,042 13.4 2,276 13.8 -10.3 Total 15,214 100.0 16,543 100.0 -8.0

Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels.

Source: Gartner (January 2018)

PC shipments in EMEA totalled 21.8 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 1.4 per cent decline year over year. PC demand in the UK was still ailing and unit shipments into Germany were weaker than expected. PC revenue is expected to be up year over year in Western Europe. The rise in ASPs is due to currency fluctuations, the need for vendors to offset rising component costs, and a product-mix shift toward higher-value items, such as gaming systems and high-performing notebooks.

The Asia/Pacific PC market totalled 25 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 0.6 per cent increase from the fourth quarter of 2016. The consumer market stabilised with fourth-quarter online promotions in many countries, which drove demand for gaming PCs and thin and light notebooks. China experienced its first positive PC shipment growth since the first quarter of 2012. The success of the 11.11 shopping festival and the continuing demand for PCs in the commercial market drove the China PC market to 1.1 per cent growth in the quarter.

PC Market Consolidation in 2017

For the year, worldwide PC shipments totalled 262.5 million units in 2017, a 2.8 per cent decrease from 2016 (see Table 3). As the PC industry continues to consolidate, the top four vendors in 2017 accounted for 64 per cent of global PC shipments. In 2011, the top four vendors accounted for 45 per cent of PC shipments.

»The top vendors have taken advantage of their volume operations to lower production costs, pushing small to midsize vendors out of the market,« Kitagawa said.

Table 3

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 2017 (Thousands of Units)

Company 2017 Shipments 2017 Market Share ( %) 2016 Shipments 2016 Market Share ( %) 2017-2016 Growth ( %) HP Inc. 55,162 21.0 52,734 19.5 4.6 Lenovo 54,714 20.8 55,951 20.7 -2.2 Dell 39,871 15.2 39,421 14.6 1.1 Apple 19,299 7.4 18,546 6.9 4.1 Asus 17,967 6.8 20,496 7.6 -12.3 Acer Group 17,088 6.5 18,274 6.8 -6.5 Others 58,435 22.3 64,683 23.9 -9.7 Total 262,537 100.0 270,106 100.0 -2.8

Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels.

Source: Gartner (January 2018)

These results are preliminary. Final statistics will be available soon to clients of Gartner’s PC Quarterly Statistics Worldwide by Region program. This program offers a comprehensive and timely picture of the worldwide PC market, allowing product planning, distribution, marketing and sales organisations to keep abreast of key issues and their future implications around the globe.