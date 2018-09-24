Drei Mythen zur Customer Experience

Die Leistungsunterschiede zwischen den Spitzenreitern im Bereich Customer Experience und den Zweitplatzierten wird immer größer, wobei die Top-Player überproportional entlohnt werden. Laut dem Research- und Beratungsunternehmen Gartner sollten Unternehmen deshalb die folgenden drei Mythen ignorieren, um eine bessere Customer Experience zu erzielen.

Es gibt viele Faktoren, die Führungskräfte im Bereich Customer Experience erfolgreich machen, und viele davon sind unbestritten. »Unternehmen mit herausragender Customer Experience ernennen für gewöhnlich jemanden, der die Initiative leitet, ihre Führungskräfte sind der Initiative verpflichtet und verfügen über ein kleines, engagiertes Team mit durchschnittlich 12 direkten Mitarbeitern«, erläutert Ed Thompson , Vice President und Distinguished Analyst bei Gartner. »Sie arbeiten zudem mit einem breiten Spektrum von Abteilungen zusammen – von Marketing und Vertrieb über Supply Chain, IT, F&E und HR.«

Führungskräfte im Bereich Customer Experience sollten sich von diesen drei Mythen über Customer Experience verabschieden:

Den Kunden begeistern

Studien von Gartner haben herausgefunden, dass der Return on Investment (ROI) hoch ist, wenn die Erwartungen der Kunden erfüllt werden und ihre Interaktionen mit einem Unternehmen mühelos erfolgen. Da Unternehmen jedoch verstärkt investieren, um die Erwartungen zu übertreffen, den Kunden zu begeistern und damit die Kundenbindung zu erhöhen, sind die Chancen, einen positiven ROI zu erzielen, viel geringer. »Es ist nicht so, dass Investitionen zur Freude des Kunden nicht funktionieren, aber die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass es keinen größeren Effekt erzielt ist höher«, betont Ed Thompson.

Fokussierung auf Innovationen

Mit all den neuen möglichen Technologien, die für eine bessere Customer Experience eingesetzt werden können, streben viele Unternehmen danach, einzigartig zu sein, bevor sie sich überhaupt damit auseinander gesetzt haben, was bereits in ihren eigenen Branchen funktioniert, sei es in ihrem Heimatland oder in einem anderen Land. Die meisten Innovationen sind allerdings nur eine Nachahmung einer bestehenden erfolgreichen Investition in einer anderen Region oder einer angrenzenden Branche. »Zu viele Unternehmen übersehen die Vorteile der Imitation. Du musst dir nicht alles selbst ausdenken. Wir empfehlen Unternehmen, sich nicht nur auf Innovationen zu konzentrieren, sondern auch die Vorteile von Nachahmungen zu berücksichtigen«, meint Thompson.

Daten in Beziehung setzen

Durch den rasanten Anstieg von Kundendaten, sammeln und untersuchen viele Unternehmen diese, um nach Zusammenhängen zu suchen, aus denen sie Investitionsentscheidungen treffen können. Gartner-Studien zeigen allerdings, dass das Hinzufügen zahlreicher Kanäle und Optionen, um die Dinge für die Kunden besser zu machen, den gegenteiligen Effekt hat – es macht das Kundenerlebnis schlechter. Führende Unternehmen untersuchen genauer, was die Kunden veranlasst, Entscheidungen zu treffen, und konzentrieren sich darauf, welche Aufgaben der Kunde zu erledigen versucht.

Gartner Reveals Three Customer Experience Myths

Analysts Discuss Best Practices and Pitfalls of the Customer Experience Journey at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo, 17-19 September 2018, Cape Town, South Africa

The performance gap between customer experience leaders and runners-up is widening, with those on top being disproportionately rewarded. Gartner, Inc. said organisations must ignore three myths in order to achieve a superior customer experience.

There are many factors that make customer experience leaders successful, and many are not in dispute. »Organisations with superior customer experiences tend to appoint a leader, their executives are committed to the initiative and have a small dedicated team with 12 direct reports on average,” said Ed Thompson , vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner. »They also involve a broad range of departments from marketing and sales, to supply chain, IT, R&D and HR.”

During Gartner Symposium/ITxpo , which is taking place in Cape Town through Wednesday, Gartner analysts discussed how organisations are using technology and innovations to drive customer experience improvements.

»We also know that leaders in such positions are patient, build trust and honour privacy with their customers,” said Mr Thompson. »They don’t invest and hope. They clearly focus on customer emotions and not just the numbers, and have a common sense of purpose. But that’s not enough to be the best in your industry.”

Above all, customer experience leaders need to beware of three common customer experience myths:

Delight the Customer

Gartner research shows that the return on investment (ROI) of meeting customer expectations, and making their interactions effortless, is high. But, as organisations invest to exceed expectations to delight the customer, and therefore drive up customer loyalty and advocacy, the chances of gaining a positive ROI are far lower. »It’s not that investing to delight the customer doesn’t work, but its likelihood of working is lower,” said Mr Thompson. »Many organisations are inconsistent in the delivery of their customer experience strategy. While they are aiming to delight in one part of the organisation, they still require effort from the customer in another part. We recommend that organisations don’t delight, but rather focus on being effortless.”

Focus on Innovation

With all the new possible technologies to use in the cause of a superior customer experience, many organisations strive to be unique before they have examined what is already working in their own industries, whether that be in their home country or in another country. Most innovation is just an imitation of an existing successful investment in a different geography or an adjacent industry. »Too many companies are overlooking the benefits of imitation. You don’t need to come up with everything yourself. We recommend organisations don’t only focus on innovation, but rather consider the benefits of imitation,” said Mr Thompson.

Correlate Data

The explosion of customer data that has become available at low cost over the last 20 years means many organisations are collecting it and sifting through it to seek correlations from which they can make investment decisions. Gartner research also shows that adding numerous channels and options to make things better for customers has the opposite effect — it makes the customer experience worse. Leading organisations are looking more closely at what causes customers to make choices, and focusing on what jobs the customer is trying to get done.

»Organisations are better served by understanding what customers are trying to achieve rather than monitoring demographics or psychographic information,” said Ed Thompson. He pointed out that Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen’s paper , tries to help people address their jobs to be done, sparking an interest by customer experience leaders in really understanding what the customer hopes to achieve.

»Rather than just looking at studying customer data, you need to examine the needs that arise during your customer’s lives. We recommend that you don’t correlate — but understand the jobs to be done,” added Mr Thompson. »All three of these common myths are overrated. The most successful companies avoid overinvesting in these directions, and you do not want to do it either.”

