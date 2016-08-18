Eine Revolution der Bürgerdienste ist möglich

Bisher nutzen nur wenige Organi­sa­tio­nen des öffent­li­chen Sektors disrup­tive Verän­de­run­gen zu ihrem Vorteil.

Frequently, public sector CIOs who champion change are challen­ged by a risk-averse culture and a resource alloca­tion that is restric­ted to discrete outputs rather than holis­tic outco­mes. They also face short election and budget cycles that are out of phase with organi­sa­tio­nal needs. Public sector leaders — inclu­ding CIOs — must create a culture that is less averse to change, unified in vision and direc­tion, and that can manage change more effec­tively over longer time frames.

»None of these challen­ges are insur­moun­ta­ble,« said Ms Olding. »Based on our conver­sa­ti­ons with public sector CIOs who have seen success in their digital trans­for­ma­tion, Gartner has identi­fied three key recom­men­da­ti­ons.«

1. Promote a Compel­ling Vision

In an ideal scena­rio, a CIO will receive clear direc­tion on the strate­gic intent of the organi­sa­tion and the role IT will play in that. Too often, however, public sector organi­sa­ti­ons lack a clear »business« strategy to which the CIO can align IT invest­ments. Yet, in either case, it’s vital the CIO formu­la­tes a vision of how techno­logy invest­ments will achieve a desired future state for the organi­sa­tion.

»The best kind of vision should fit on a postcard,« said Ms Olding. »It expres­ses in clear, nontech­ni­cal terms on one page what is wrong with the status quo, and outlines a set of activi­ties and invest­ments that will improve things.«

A vision like this allows for engage­ment with execu­tive leaders, so they can affirm, revise or reject and replace the strate­gic direc­tion the CIO has outlined for the IT organi­sa­tion. If clear execu­tive direc­tion was lacking from the outset, this engage­ment may serve as a catalyst to improve the strategy outside the IT organi­sa­tion. If a clear direc­tion was in place, the vision will still affirm and provide a template for IT’s role in bringing it to reality.

Make Change Inclu­sive

»Getting execu­tive buy-in is just the first step; the vision is the corners­tone for action,« said Ms Olding. »It’s criti­cal to commu­ni­cate the vision to midle­vel manage­ment and front­line workers in a way that demons­tra­tes how their role fits into the vision, and how the comple­ted vision will improve their role. A credi­ble answer to the question, ›What’s in it for me?‹ builds caring and belief.«

It’s also import­ant that the vision shows how it builds on the good work of earlier efforts. This will not be the first vision seen by most employees. Many of them will have invested in one or more previous visions, only to see them swept away or discredi­ted by a new round of leaders. They may be justi­fia­bly scepti­cal of a new picture. To win their support CIOs must avoid hyping their vision as a panacea, but rather present it as an itera­tion and expan­sion of previous achie­ve­ments.

In addition to honou­ring the culture and legacy of an organi­sa­tion and how it contri­bu­tes to the future vision, CIOs must culti­vate »change agents.” These are employees who clearly under­stand the vision and its benefits, and champion it among their peers. CIOs can better harness the creati­vity and insights of the entire organi­sa­tion when they constantly invite, encou­rage and support employees at all levels who show desire to make the vision a reality.

Alter Leadership Practices

Embra­c­ing change will require changes for everyone, and that starts with leadership. Organi­sa­tio­nal cultures can foster myths that are comfor­ta­ble yet counter­pro­duc­tive. Such myths are rooted in the language of »that’s how we’ve always done things,« which reinforces a victim menta­lity and smothers innova­tion.

»The CIOs who succeed in trans­for­ming the business actively confront ingrai­ned behaviours, tradi­ti­ons and legacy proces­ses,« said Ms Olding. »They challenge leadership and are success­ful in instil­ling a clearly defined sense of urgency around their vision that gains the trust and support of the entire organi­sa­tion, from leadership to front­line workers.«