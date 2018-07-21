Lediglich 65 Prozent der Unternehmen haben einen Cyber-Security-Spezialisten

Obwohl 95 Prozent der CIOs in den kommenden drei Jahren einen Anstieg an Cyberbedrohungen erwarten, haben derzeit nur 65 Prozent ihrer Unternehmen einen Cyber-Security-Experten – zu diesem Ergebnis kommt eine aktuelle Umfrage des Research- und Beratungsunternehmens Gartner. Die Umfrage zeigt auch, dass Unternehmen, die sich digitalisieren, nach wie vor mit der Suche nach qualifiziertem Personal zu kämpfen haben und dass der Mangel an geeigneten Fachkräften im Bereich der digitalen Security als einer der größten Innovationshemmer gilt.

Gartners CIO Agenda 2018, zu der 3.160 CIOs weltweit befragt wurden, zeigt, dass das Thema Cyber-Security für Unternehmen nach wie vor besorgniserregend ist. »Viele Cyberkriminelle agieren nicht nur auf eine Art und Weise, auf die Unternehmen nur schwer reagieren können, sondern zeigen auch die Bereitschaft, sich an veränderte Umgebungen anzupassen«, betont Rob McMillan, Research Director bei Gartner. »Viele Cyberkriminelle sind auf gewisse Art und Weise digitale Pioniere, die immer Wege finden, große Datenmengen und Techniken im Internet zu nutzen, um Unternehmen anzugreifen und Daten zu stehlen. CIOs können ihre Unternehmen nicht vor allem schützen, also müssen sie ein nachhaltiges Kontrollsystem schaffen, welches den Schutzbedarf mit den geschäftlichen Anforderungen in Einklang bringt«, so McMillan.

Gartner Survey Finds Only 65 Percent of Organizations Have a Cybersecurity Expert

Despite 95 percent of CIOs expecting cyberthreats to increase over the next three years, only 65 percent of their organizations currently have a cybersecurity expert, according to a survey from Gartner, Inc. The survey also reveals that skills challenges continue to plague organizations that undergo digitalization, with digital security staffing shortages considered a top inhibitor to innovation.

Gartner’s 2018 CIO Agenda Survey gathered data from 3,160 CIO respondents in 98 countries and across major industries, representing approximately $13 trillion in revenue/public sector budgets and $277 billion in IT spending.

The survey indicates that cybersecurity remains a source of deep concern for organizations. Many cybercriminals not only operate in ways that organizations struggle to anticipate, but also demonstrate a readiness to adapt to changing environments, according to Rob McMillan, research director at Gartner.

»In a twisted way, many cybercriminals are digital pioneers, finding ways to leverage big data and web-scale techniques to stage attacks and steal data,« said Mr. McMillan. »CIOs can’t protect their organizations from everything, so they need to create a sustainable set of controls that balances their need to protect their business with their need to run it.«

Thirty-five percent of survey respondents indicate that their organization has already invested in and deployed some aspect of digital security, while an additional 36 percent are actively experimenting or planning to implement in the short term. Gartner predicts that 60 percent of security budgets will be in support of detection and response capabilities by 2020.

»Taking a risk-based approach is imperative to set a target level of cybersecurity readiness,« Mr. McMillan said. »Raising budgets alone doesn’t create an improved risk posture. Security investments must be prioritized by business outcomes to ensure the right amount is spent on the right things.«

Business growth introduces new attack vectors

According to the survey, many CIOs consider growth and market share as the top-ranked business priority for 2018. Growth often means more diverse supplier networks; different ways of working, funding models and patterns of technology investing; as well as different products, services and channels to support.

»The bad news is that cybersecurity threats will affect more enterprises in more diverse ways that are difficult to anticipate,« Mr. McMillan said. »While the expectation of a more dangerous environment is hardly news to the informed CIO, these growth factors will introduce new attack vectors and new risks that they’re not accustomed to addressing.«

Continue to build bench strength

The survey revealed that 93 percent of CIOs at top-performing organizations say that digital business has enabled them to lead IT organizations that are adaptable and open to change. To the benefit of many security practices, this cultural openness broadens the organization’s attitude toward new recruitment and training avenues.

»Cybersecurity is faced with a well-documented skills shortage, which is considered a top inhibitor to innovation,« Mr. McMillan said. »Finding talented, driven people to handle the organization’s cybersecurity responsibilities is an endless function.«

According to Gartner, while most organizations have a role dedicated to cybersecurity expertise, and therefore appreciate its needs, the cybersecurity skills shortage continues. Gartner recommends that chief information security officers (CISOs) continue to build bench strength through innovative approaches to developing the security team’s capabilities.

Gartner clients can read more in the report »The 2018 CIO Agenda: Security and Risk Management Insights on Becoming a Digital CISO.«