Weltweite Ausgaben für Security erreichen im Jahr 2018 96 Milliarden US-Dollar

Security Risks Drive Growth in Overall Security Spending

Egham, UK, 7th December, 2017 — Gartner, Inc. forecasts worldwide security spending to total $96.3 billion in 2018, an increase of 8 per cent from 2017. Organisations are spending more on security as a result of regulations, shifting buyer mindset, awareness of emerging threats and the evolution to a digital business strategy.

»Overall, a large portion of security spending is driven by an organisation’s reaction toward security breaches as more high profile cyberattacks and data breaches affect organisations worldwide,« said Ruggero Contu, research director at Gartner. »Cyberattacks such as WannaCry and NotPetya, and most recently the Equifax breach, have a direct effect on security spend, because these types of attacks last up to three years.«

This is validated by Gartner’s 2016 security buying behaviour survey*. Of the 53 per cent of organisations that cited security risks as the No. 1 driver for overall security spending, the highest percentage of respondents said that a security breach is the main security risk influencing their security spending.

As a result, security testing, IT outsourcing and security information and event management (SIEM) will be among the fastest-growing security subsegments driving growth in the infrastructure protection and security services segments (see Table 1).

Table 1

Worldwide Security Spending by Segment, 2016-2018 (Millions of Current Dollars)

Segment 2016 2017 2018 Identity Access Management 3,911 4,279 4,695 Infrastructure Protection 15,156 16,217 17,467 Network Security Equipment 9,789 10,934 11,669 Security Services 48,796 53,065 57,719 Consumer Security Software 4,573 4,637 4,746 Total 82,225 89,133 96,296

Source: Gartner (December 2017)

Gartner analysts said that several other factors are also fuelling higher security spending.

Regulatory compliance and data privacy have been stimulating spending on security during the past three years, in the US (with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and Overseas Citizenship of India) but most recently in Europe around the General Data Protection Regulation coming into force on 28th May 2018, as well as in China with the Cybersecurity Law that came into effect in June 2016. These regulations translate into increased spending, particularly in data security tools, privileged access management and SIEM.

Gartner forecasts that by 2020, more than 60 per cent of organisations will invest in multiple data security tools such as data loss prevention, encryption and data-centric audit and protections tools, up from approximately 35 per cent today.

Skills shortages, technical complexity and the threat landscape will continue to drive the move to automation and outsourcing. »Skill sets are scarce and therefore remain at a premium, leading organisations to seek external help from security consultants, managed security service providers and outsourcers,« said Mr Contu. »In 2018, spending on security outsourcing services will total $18.5 billion, an 11 per cent increase from 2017. The IT outsourcing segment is the second-largest security spending segment after consulting.«

Gartner predicts that by 2019, total enterprise spending on security outsourcing services will be 75 per cent of the spending on security software and hardware products, up from 63 per cent in 2016.

Enterprise security budgets are also shifting towards detection and response, and this trend will drive security market growth during the next five years. »This increased focus on detection and response to security incidents has enabled technologies such as endpoint detection and response, and user entity and behaviour analytics to disrupt traditional markets such as endpoint protection platforms and SIEM,« said Mr Contu.

Gartner analysts will further discuss where to deploy technology to add value to security, risk and privacy programmes at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, 5-6 March 2018 in London.