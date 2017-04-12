Weltweite IT-Ausgaben werden 2017 rund 1,4 Prozent steigen

Das IT-Research- und Beratungsunternehmen Gartner prognostiziert die weltweiten IT-Ausgaben für 2017 auf insgesamt 3,5 Billionen US-Dollar, rund 1,4 Prozent mehr als noch im Vorjahr. Im vergangenen Quartal lag die Wachstumsprognose noch bei 2,7 Prozent, Hauptgrund für die reduzierte Wachstumsrate ist vor allem der starke US-Dollar (siehe Tabelle 1).

»Der starke US-Dollar hat die Prognose für 2017 um rund 67 Milliarden US-Dollar verringert,« so John-David Lovelock, Research Vice President bei Gartner. »Wir erwarten, dass sich die Währungsschwankungen auch in den Unternehmenszahlen von US-amerikanischen multinationalen IT-Anbietern 2017 niederschlagen werden.«

Gartner Says Worldwide IT Spending Forecast to Grow 1.4 Per Cent in 2017

Analysts to Discuss Latest IT Spending Outlook During Gartner Webinar on 11 April

STAMFORD, Conn., 10 April, 2017 — Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, a 1.4 per cent increase from 2016, according to Gartner, Inc. This growth rate is down from the previous quarter's forecast of 2.7 per cent, due in part to the rising US dollar (see Table 1.)

»The strong US dollar has cut $67 billion out of our 2017 IT spending forecast,« said John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner. »We expect these currency headwinds to be a drag on earnings of US-based multinational IT vendors through 2017.«

The Gartner Worldwide IT Spending Forecast is the leading indicator of major technology trends across the hardware, software, IT services and telecom markets. For more than a decade, global IT and business executives have been using these highly anticipated quarterly reports to recognise market opportunities and challenges, and base their critical business decisions on proven methodologies rather than guesswork.

The data centre system segment is expected to grow 0.3 per cent in 2017. While this is up from negative growth in 2016, the segment is experiencing a slowdown in the server market. »We are seeing a shift in who is buying servers and who they are buying them from,« said Mr Lovelock. »Organisations are moving away from buying servers from the traditional vendors and instead renting server power in the cloud from companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft. This has created a reduction in spending on servers which is impacting the overall data centre system segment.«

Table 1. Worldwide IT Spending Forecast (Billions of US Dollars)

2016 Spending 2016 Growth ( %) 2017 Spending 2017 Growth ( %) 2018 Spending 2018 Growth ( %) Data Centre Systems 171 -0.1 171 0.3 173 1.2 Enterprise Software 332 5.9 351 5.5 376 7.1 Devices 634 -2.6 645 1.7 656 1.7 IT Services 897 3.6 917 2.3 961 4.7 Communications Services 1,380 -1.4 1,376 -0.3 1,394 1.3 Overall IT 3,414 0.4 3,460 1.4 3,559 2.9

Source: Gartner (April 2017)

Driven by strength in mobile phone sales and smaller improvements in sales of printers, PCs and tablets, worldwide spending on devices (PCs, tablets, ultramobiles and mobile phones) is projected to grow 1.7 per cent in 2017, to reach $645 billion. This is up from negative 2.6 per cent growth in 2016. Mobile phone growth in 2017 will be driven by increased average selling prices (ASPs) for phones in emerging Asia/Pacific and China, together with iPhone replacements and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. The tablet market continues to decline significantly, as replacement cycles remain extended and both sales and ownership of desktop PCs and laptops are negative throughout the forecast. Through 2017, business Windows 10 upgrades should provide underlying growth, although increased component costs will see PC prices increase.

The 2017 worldwide IT services market is forecast to grow 2.3 per cent in 2017, down from 3.6 per cent growth in 2016. The modest changes to the IT services forecast this quarter can be characterised as adjustments to particular geographies as a result of potenzial changes of direction anticipated regarding US policy — both foreign and domestic. The business-friendly policies of the new US administration are expected to have a slightly positive impact on the US implementation service market as the US government is expected to significantly increase its infrastructure spending during the next few years.

Gartner's IT spending forecast methodology relies heavily on rigorous analysis of sales by thousands of vendors across the entire range of IT products and services. Gartner uses primary research techniques, complemented by secondary research sources, to build a comprehensive database of market size data on which to base its forecast.

