Auf der it-sa 2026 in Nürnberg stellten wir Dennis Monner, Chief Engineering Officer (CEO) von Open Systems, zwei Fragen zu seiner Einschätzung in Bezug auf die Zunahme KI-gestützter Cyberangriffe und was Unternehmen seiner Meinung nach sofort tun sollten.



Der Trend zu KI-gestützten Cyberangrffen wird sich beschleunigen. Wie können Unternehmen dieser Bedrohung begegnen?

Ja, ich kann dem absolut nur zustimmen. Wir sehen auch bei uns seit dem Frühsommer, Mai, Juni einen massiven Anstieg von AI-Attacken.

Sie können sich dagegen schützen. Es gibt eigentlich nur eine Möglichkeit aus unserer Sicht. Die Angriffe sind so gut geworden, so schnell und diese »Machine Speed« mit der angegriffen wird, können sie nur antworten mit »Machine«.

Das heißt, hierfür bieten wir bei Open Systems insbesondere unsere Defense Line 1 und 2 an.



Was sollten CIOs und CISOs jetzt konkret tun, um ihre Organisation auf KI-gestützte Cyberangriffe vorzubereiten?

Ich würde sagen, sich jetzt drauf zu vorzubereiten ist fast schon zu spät. Wir sehen gerade, was sich in der Welt tut und das ist massiv.

Ich würde von dem Szenario ausgehen, dass die Chance relativ groß ist, dass es schon AI gibt, die in ihr Netzwerk eingedrungen ist. Wenn sie mit diesem Blickwinkel darauf gehen, glaube ich, können Sie relativ schnell die richtigen Antworten finden.

Wir bei Open Systems haben dafür unsere AI-Abwehr, wir nennen sie Defense Line 1 und Defense Line 2, auf den Markt gebracht, aber sicherlich gibt es auch von anderen Mitbewerbern gute Produkte.

Analysieren Sie ihr Netzwerk. Sie müssen aber AI dafür einsetzen.

Englische Übersetzung

At it-sa 2026 in Nuremberg, we asked Dennis Monner, Chief Engineering Officer (CEO) of Open Systems, two questions about his views on the rise in AI-enabled cyberattacks and what he believes companies should do immediately.



The trend towards AI-powered cyberattacks is set to accelerate. How can businesses counter this threat?

Yes, I absolutely agree. We’ve also seen a massive increase in AI attacks since early summer, May, June. You can protect yourself against them. From our perspective, there’s really only one option.

The attacks have become so sophisticated, so fast, and with this machine speed at which they’re being attacked, the only way to respond is with machine defense.

That’s why we at Open Systems offer our Defense Line 1 and 2 solutions.



What specific steps should CIOs and CISOs take now to prepare their organisations for AI-enabled cyberattacks?

What specific steps should CIOs and CISOs take now to prepare their organisations for AI-enabled cyberattacks? I’d say preparing for this now is almost too late.

We’re seeing what’s happening in the world right now, and it’s massive. I’d assume that there’s a relatively high chance that AI has already penetrated your network.

If you approach it with this perspective, I believe you can find the right answers relatively quickly.

We at Open Systems have launched our AI defense solutions for this purpose – we call them Defense Line 1, and Defense Line 2 – but there are certainly good products from other competitors as well.Analyze your network. But you’ll need to use AI to do it.