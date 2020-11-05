Learn about the latest Innovations for AI, Data Sience, HPC, Rendering and more

Supermicro’s GTC conference sessions are now available free and on-demand with no GTC pass required. Watch now to learn about Supermicro’s maximum acceleration and cost efficiency for AI, deep learning, and HPC applications.

Maximizing NVIDIA A100 Acceleration with Optimized Platform Designs

In this session, experts from Supermicro and NVIDIA share today’s most demanding AI and HPC use cases and discuss how our collaborative platform design helps customers create large-scale GPU-cluster deployments with the latest-technology software stack.

Deploying the Ultimate GPU Acceleration Tech Stack to Scale AI, Data Science, and HPC to the Next Level

Learn about the latest technology leap in storage and networking that eliminates I/O bottlenecks to bring your GPU acceleration to the next level. Product experts from Supermicro and NVIDIA explain how to start building an ultimate GPU-accelerated application machine using Supermicro’s latest technology innovations.

Delivering Faster AI with NGC and Uncompromised Power to the Edge with NEBS GPU Servers

Join this session to learn how to implement faster AI development, aggregate GPUs to solve larger problems, and orchestrate systems at scale to integrate AI into business workflows. Product experts also describe how you can bring the same powerful applications to the edge at scale with NEBS Level 3 certified Supermicro products optimized for 5G infrastructures.

