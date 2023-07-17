Oil and Gas Automation and Digital Trends to be covered at AUTOMA 2023

Digital tools for asset integrity management, projects of pipeline management means, innovative solutions for cost-efficiency for upstream, midstream and downstream are going to be discussed at the Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress (AUTOMA 2023). The Congress gathers the leaders of the industry to share recent case studies and insights on November 27 – 28, 2023 in Austria.

Representatives from oil and gas majors, EPCs, drilling contractors, pipeline operators, refineries, service providers, and equipment manufacturers are going to discuss how to unlock the full potential of digital technologies for the whole oil and gas value chain at AUTOMA 2023. The Congress provides its participants with different formats of the sessions including leaders talks, roundtables, panel discussions.

The business program of the Congress highlights the following topics:

energy efficiency and the route to decarbonisation;

digital pipeline for midstream industry;

upstream digital tools for asset integrity management;

downstream industry digitalisation for operational efficiency;

collaboration to accelerate digital transformation;

digital turnaround management;

start-up projects: challenges and perspectives.

Among speakers and delegates are MOL Group, Tecnimont, NIS, Repsol, MoldovaGaz, SOCAR Midstream Operations Ltd., Seadrill, Worley, Kinetics Technology, Milazzo Refinery.

The Congress has a closed-door format which means that only the decision-makers and key technical specialists are registered for participation, and the number of participants is always limited. AUTOMA 2023 provides an opportunity to network with key players of the industry for further mutually beneficial cooperation.

