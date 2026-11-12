TechTalk: IT-Sicherheit und KI – was können Unternehmen tun?

Auf der it-sa 2026 in Nürnberg konnten wir Dr. Yvonne Bernard, Chief Technology Officer von Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint, drei Fragen zu ihrer Einschätzung der aktuellen Sicherheitsbefindlichkeiten in den Unternehmen stellen.



Was sind die aktuellen Risiken, die KI für Unternehmen mit sich bringt?

KI macht es sowohl den Angreifern als auch den Verteidigern leichter. Wir haben also ein Arms Race, ein Wettrüsten. Wir sehen, dass die Einstiegshürde für Angreifer sinkt. Wir sehen, dass Cyberkriminelle sich professionalisieren, sich spezialisieren. Damit sehen wir, dass sowohl die Qualität als auch die Quantität von Angriffen zunimmt.



Nur 55 Prozent der Unternehmen vertrauen ihrem Ransomware-Schutz – laut aktuellem Ransomware-Report. Warum?

Ich glaube, vielen Unternehmen ist bewusst, dass sie mehr tun müssen, als sie können. Am Ende muss man priorisieren, die wichtigsten Dinge zuerst machen. Und dieses Bewusstsein zeigt schon, sie wissen, sie müssen mehr investieren, wissen aber vielleicht nicht unbedingt wie oder wie sie das am besten skaliert hinbekommen.



Stichwort AI Readiness: Was können Unternehmen tun, um ihre M365 Umgebungen fit zu machen?

Das Spannende bei AI ist, dass die Agenten irgendwann autonom, sich Daten zusammensuchen, gemäß der Berechtigungen, die sie haben. Und vielen Unternehmen ist gar nicht bewusst, wer, in welchem Kontext , welche Berechtigung überhaupt hat. Dementsprechend ist meine Empfehlung, erst ihr Mission Management in den Griff zu bekommen, also wirklich zu kontrollieren, wer hat in welchem Kontext Zugriff auf welche Daten und dann Copilot oder ähnliche KI-Möglichkeiten voll auszuschöpfen, ohne Compliance zu riskieren.

Englische Übersetzung

At it-sa 2026 in Nuremberg, we had the opportunity to ask Dr. Yvonne Bernard, Chief Technology Officer at Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint, three questions about her assessment of the current security landscape in companies.



What are the current risks that AI poses to businesses?

AI makes things easier for both attackers and defenders. So we have an arms race. We’re seeing the barrier to entry for attackers lower. We’re seeing cybercriminals become more professional and specialized. As a result, we’re seeing both the quality and quantity of attacks increase.



Only 55 percent of companies trust their ransomware protection—according to the latest ransomware report. Why?

I think many companies realize that they have to do more than they’re capable of. Ultimately, you have to prioritize and tackle the most important things first. And this realization alone shows that they know they need to invest more, but they may not necessarily know how—or how best to scale it.



Keyword: AI Readiness – What can companies do to prepare their M365 environments?

The exciting thing about AI is that, at some point, the agents will autonomously gather data in accordance with the permissions they have. And many companies aren’t even aware of who has what permissions in which context. Accordingly, my recommendation is to first get your mission management under control—that is, to truly monitor who has access to what data in which context—and then to take full advantage of Copilot or similar AI capabilities without risking compliance issues.