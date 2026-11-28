At the A1 ICT Summit, we had the opportunity to ask Alejandro Plater, CEO of the A1 Group, two questions about strategy and mindset for business transformation in times of economic uncertainty.



What strategic recommendations would you give to companies undertaking a transformation?

When we look at the situations that we are today, when we see that technologies evolving a lot, you find two types of companies.

One company that is Greenfield that is deploying these technologies new from a scratch, from zero, without a legacy – a legacy in culture, a legacy in processes, a legacy in products.

And then we have other types of companies like us and many others where we do have a legacy. We have a legacy in how we interact with customers. We have a legacy in how we run the company, our processes, and most importantly we have a legacy on culture.

And it’s very difficult for all of us to put enough time and effort to deconstruct, to dismantle the legacy in order to invest in the future. So I would recommend to put enough effort and dedication to dismantle the old that to invest in the new.



What do companies need to bear in mind to avoid poor investment decisions and position themselves securely and resiliently for the future?

Well, in a period, where there are a lot of things happening and there is a lot of uncertainty – you know, geopolitics and technology – there is a lot of under discussions.

I would recommend two things. First, don’t get paralyzed by analysis. You know, when things are uncertain, we need to operate in uncertainty, which means that we need to do small bets, reanalyze, small bets, reanalyze. But it’s not a good strategy to stop, because everything is so complex that we don’t stop. We stop and we don’t do.

So my recommendation is in moments of uncertainty: analyze for a while but then decide. Decide small and review your decision every 6 months. That’s what we do in A1 company. We do that. Every 6 months we revisit our decisions, because we know that we are in a very uncertain environment.

Deutsche Übersetzung

Auf dem A1 ICT Summit hatten wir die Gelegenheit, Alejandro Plater, CEO der A1 Group, zwei Fragen zu Strategie und Mindset für die Transformation in wirtschaftlich unsicheren Zeiten zu stellen.



Welche strategischen Empfehlungen würden Sie Unternehmen geben, die einen Transformationsprozess durchlaufen?

Wenn wir uns die heutige Situation ansehen und die rasante technologische Entwicklung beobachten, lassen sich zwei Arten von Unternehmen unterscheiden. Zum einen gibt es Greenfield-Unternehmen, die diese Technologien von Grund auf neu einführen, ohne jegliche Altlasten – weder in Bezug auf die Unternehmenskultur noch auf Prozesse oder Produkte.

Zum anderen gibt es Unternehmen wie unseres und viele andere, die bereits über bestehende Strukturen verfügen. Diese prägen unsere Kundenkommunikation, unsere Unternehmensführung, unsere Prozesse und vor allem unsere Unternehmenskultur.

Es fällt uns allen schwer, genügend Zeit und Mühe zu investieren, um diese Altlasten abzubauen und in die Zukunft zu investieren. Daher empfehle ich Ihnen, ausreichend Zeit und Engagement in den Abbau des Alten zu investieren, um so in das Neue zu investieren.



Was müssen Unternehmen beachten, um Fehlentscheidungen bei Investitionen zu vermeiden und sich sicher und widerstandsfähig für die Zukunft aufzustellen?

In Zeiten großer Umbrüche und Unsicherheit – insbesondere in der Geopolitik und im Technologiebereich – wird viel diskutiert. Ich empfehle zwei Dinge: Erstens, lassen Sie sich nicht von Analysen lähmen.

Gerade in unsicheren Zeiten müssen wir flexibel agieren. Das bedeutet, kleine Schritte zu unternehmen, diese immer wieder neu zu analysieren. Es ist jedoch keine gute Strategie, stehen zu bleiben, weil alles so komplex ist, dass wir nicht stehenbleiben können und nichts tun.

Daher meine Empfehlung in unsicheren Zeiten: Analysieren Sie zunächst gründlich, treffen Sie dann aber eine Entscheidung. Treffen Sie kleine Entscheidungen und überprüfen Sie diese alle sechs Monate. So handhaben wir das bei A1. Wir überprüfen unsere Entscheidungen alle sechs Monate, da wir uns der großen Unsicherheit bewusst sind.