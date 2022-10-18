Unleashing the Power of Technology for a Greener, Digital Europe

The third stop on the global tour for HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 began October, 17. 2022 in Paris. The theme of this year’s event is »Unleash Digital«, gathering thousands of industry leaders, experts, and partners from the ICT and green development sectors worldwide to explore how all stakeholders can more effectively unleash digital productivity, promote Europe’s green and digital transition, and build up stronger digital ecosystems.

Powering Europe’s digital and green transition with digital technology

To kick off the event, Ken Hu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman, delivered a keynote outlining three ways the ICT ecosystem can help break through common barriers in digital transformation:

Boost digital infrastructure, including more robust connectivity and stronger, more diverse computing resources.

Help organizations go beyond simple cloud adoption and truly make the most of cloud, focusing on advanced technology services that drive leapfrog development.

Build out local digital ecosystems, including partner development, strengthening the digital talent pool, and providing more support for SMEs.

These three approaches to promoting digital transformation are tightly aligned with Europe’s Digital Decade policy. »Huawei will continue to work closely with our partners in Europe to support the region’s digital and green transition strategy,« said Hu. »We are committed to supporting Europe’s economic recovery, the success of its industry, and enabling sustainable development.«

At the event, a distinguished group of industry and government representatives also took the stage to share key steps their organizations are taking to drive Europe’s digital and green transition forward, as well as the best practices and thoughts through the journey. These include Franc Bogovič, Member of the European Parliament; Alain Assouline, President of Digital Commission of CPME; José Donoso, President of the Global Solar; Fabien Aufrechter, Web 3.0 Vice President of Vivendi; Gonzalo Elguezabal Ayala, Executive Director of AOTEC in Spain; and Victor Marçais, Senior Partner at Roland Berger.

»In Europe, for Europe«: Empowering local industries and cultivating digital talent

Digital capabilities and ecosystem development are key for Europe’s digital transformation. »To help European industries go digital,« continued Hu, »we are working hard to build robust, secure, and resilient ICT infrastructure. To support ongoing innovation, we have also built multiple Innovation and Experience Centers, as well as OpenLabs, in cities like Munich and Paris. Together, we can create more targeted solutions for European industries and help speed up the digital transformation process.«

Huawei is also working with local partners to help cultivate digital talent in the region. The company has opened a number of ICT academies in Europe that focus on upskilling students and professionals. Since 2011, Huawei has provided ICT training for more than 4,000 people in 12 European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany.

»Using bits to manage watts«: Building a greener Europe with digital technology

»On the green front,« said Hu, »we combine digital technology with power electronics to help our customers in all industries lower their carbon footprint and achieve the objectives of the European Green Deal. » As of 2021, Huawei has helped its customers and partners generate more than 84 billion kilowatts of clean energy here in Europe – cutting CO2 emissions by nearly 24 million tons.

»From sustainable development to building out the ecosystem, we are in Europe, for Europe,« concluded Hu, reiterating the company’s commitment to working alongside its customers and partners to build a greener, digital future.