TechTalk: Deshalb sind traditionelle PAM-Lösungen nicht mehr zeitgemäß

»Traditionelle Privileged-Access-Management-Lösungen sind nicht mehr wirklich zeitgemäß!«. Mit dieser durchaus streitbaren These stieg der Sicherheitsanbieter Silverfort auf der Cloud Identity & Cloud Conference 2025 in Berlin in den TechTalk-Ring. Warum das so sei und welche passenden Antworten das Unternehmen hierauf habe, wollten wir vom Sicherheitsexperten Drew Schuil wissen. Seine Antworten lieferten die entsprechen Belege für die Silverfort’sche Behauptung.



Why are traditional PAM solutions no longer state-of-the-art?

We’ve been talking with a lot of people this week at EIC about PAM and the kind of older paradigm of privilege access management and and why it’s outdated. And it’s not a vendor issue we’re not we’re not bashing the vendors, it’s just an old concept of password rotation session recording and vaulting.

And the biggest thing that we hear is it’s friction about people and process users having to go check out a password. It creates friction in the business and so it’s not so much about the technology or the vendors, it’s that it just it’s hard to pull the people element about along to make this go fast.

So this is the main thing that Silverford is doing, to disrupt the the process and disrupt the space, is to make it frictionless, to make the application and the user basically invisible to this process until they have to go check out a password until they have to get access to a system.

And so that’s the main thing that we’re really bringing to the table is really to reduce that people and process friction by having a a frictionless architecture, that doesn’t require agents on the endpoint. It doesn’t require users to check out a password that doesn’t require them to change the people and process.

The idea is that you’ll get less hate mail as an identity or security specialist than implementing kind of that older paradigm of privilege access management. So we call it privilege access security because this is really not about management it’s about securing these identities and protecting these identities in real time.



How can Silverfort help in this context?

