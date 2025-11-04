TechTalk: Die Verleihung des BSI-Zertifikats hat für die WALLIX Group doppelte Bedeutung

Dem aus Frankreich stammenden Sicherheitsanbieter WALLIX wurde auf der it-sa 2025 vom Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI) für seine ein PAM-Lösung die Beschleunigte Sicherheitszertifizierung (BSZ) verliehen bzw. überreicht. Darüber haben wir mit Eric Gatrio am BSI-Stand gesprochen. Dort hat er uns verraten, warum diese Auszeichnung für sein Unternehmen wichtig ist und warum diese Zertifizierung aufgrund eines Anerkennungsabkommens mit der französischen Cybersicherheitsbehörde ANSSI von doppelter Bedeutung ist.



Warum ist der Erhalt des BSI-Zertifikats für Sie wichtig?

Die Erteilung der BSI-Zertifizierung ist das Ergebnis der hervorragenden Arbeit des Produktteams und der gesamten WALLIX-Organisation. Das Erreichen dieses Qualitätsniveaus bei unseren Produkten ist für uns und vor allem für unsere Kunden von großer Bedeutung. Dies ist für uns eine Chance, vor allem in Deutschland und in ganz Europa besser für KRITIS-Kunden tätig zu werden. Wir sind sehr stolz darauf und sehen darin auch eine große Chance für unsere Kunden, die höchsten Qualitätsstandards zu erreichen, die sie für die Compliance in ihrem eigenen Unternehmen benötigen.



Wie wird das BSI-Zertifikat Ihre Marktposition in Europa stärken?

WALLIX ist ein in Europa ansässiger Anbieter. Daher ist es für uns sehr wichtig, in Europa zu agieren, um unseren Kunden entgegenzukommen, die ihre Freiheit bewahren und nicht unter extraterritorialen Abhängigkeiten arbeiten möchten. Wir sind einer der wenigen Anbieter in unserer Branche, der Zugang zu einem Identitäts- und Berechtigungsmanagement und seinen Sitz in Europa hat. Daher ist es für uns sehr wichtig, diese Rolle in Europa im aktuellen Kontext für unsere Kunden überall in Europa zu spielen und die richtigen Produkte zu haben, um ihre Bedürfnisse zu erfüllen. Deshalb setzt die Zertifizierung die Messlatte auf das höchste Niveau, um dies zu erreichen.



Was ist die Verbindung zwischen dem BSI-Zertifikat und seinem französischen Pendant?

Wir sind bereits seit Jahren in Frankreich zertifiziert und müssen diese Zertifizierung nun erneuern. Mit dem BSI-Zertifikat erhalten wir eine gleichwertige Zertifizierung für Frankreich, da dies eine Vereinbarung zwischen Frankreich und Deutschland ist. Da wir das BSI-Zertifikat erhalten haben, profitieren wir automatisch von der Zertifizierung in Frankreich.

Englischer Originaltext



Why is the reception of the BSI certificate important for you?

Getting the BSI certification has been amazing work from the product team and the whole WALLIX organization. Reaching this level of quality in our products is very important for us and mainly for our customers. This is the opening for us, the opportunity to serve better, higher critical industry customers, mainly in Germany and beyond in Europe. So it’s a big pride for us and also a huge opportunity for our customers to get the highest quality standards as they need to get compliance in their own business.



How will the BSI certificate strengthen your market position within Europe?

WALLIX is a European-based vendor. So it’s very important for us to play in Europe in favor of our customers who want to keep the freedom and not be under extraterritorial low dependencies. And we are one of the few vendors in our business who has access to identity and privilege management who are European-based vendors. So for us, it’s very important to play this role in Europe, in the current context, for our customers everywhere in Europe and have the right products to fulfill their needs. That’s why the certification brings the bar to the highest level to make it happen.



What’s the conjunction between the BSI certificate and its French counterpart?

Now, we are already certified in France years ago, and we have to renew this certification. So having BSI brings us the equivalent certification for France, because this is something that works between France and Germany as an agreement. So as we do BSI, we also benefit from the certification again in France for the same reason.