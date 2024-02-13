2024 werden weltweit 295 Millionen KI-PCs und GenAI-Smartphones ausgeliefert

2024 wird der Anteil der KI-PCs an der Gesamtmenge der PCs 22 Prozent betragen

22 Prozent der Basis- und Premium-Smartphones werden GenAI-Smartphones sein

Der PC-Absatz wird um 3,5 Prozent steigen, der Smartphone-Absatz um 4,2 Prozent

Laut einer neuen Prognose von Gartner wird der weltweite Absatz von KI-PCs und generativen KI-Smartphones (GenAI) bis Ende 2024 auf 295 Millionen Stück steigen. 2023 waren es noch 29 Millionen Geräte.

Gartner definiert KI-PCs als PCs, die mit dedizierten KI-Beschleunigern oder -Cores, Neural Processing Units (NPUs), Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) oder Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) ausgestattet sind, um KI-Aufgaben auf dem Gerät zu optimieren und zu beschleunigen. Dies sorgt für eine verbesserte Leistung und Effizienz bei der Bearbeitung von KI- und GenAI-Arbeitslasten, ohne auf externe Server oder Cloud-Dienste angewiesen zu sein.

GenAI-Smartphones sind Smartphones, die mit Hardware- und Softwarefunktionen ausgestattet sind, die eine nahtlose Integration und effiziente Ausführung von GenAI-gesteuerten Funktionen und Anwendungen auf dem Smartphone ermöglichen. Diese Smartphones sind in der Lage, ein Basis- oder fein abgestimmtes KI-Modell lokal auszuführen, das neue abgeleitete Versionen von Inhalten, Strategien, Designs und Methoden erzeugt. Beispiele hierfür sind Gemini Nano von Google, ERNIE von Baidu und das GPT-4 von OpenAI.

»Die schnelle Einführung von GenAI-Funktionen und KI-Prozessoren auf Geräten wird zu einer Standardanforderung für Technologieanbieter werden«, sagt Ranjit Atwal, Senior Director Analyst bei Gartner. »Diese Allgegenwärtigkeit wird die Anbieter vor die Herausforderung stellen, sich von ihren Mitbewerbern zu unterscheiden, was es schwieriger machen wird, Alleinstellungsmerkmale zu schaffen und den Umsatz zu steigern.«

Gartner schätzt, dass bis Ende 2024 240 Millionen GenAI-Smartphones und 54,5 Millionen KI-PCs ausgeliefert werden. Dies entspricht 22 Prozent der Basis- und Premium-Smartphones und 22 Prozent aller PCs im Jahr 2024.

Figure 1. AI PCs and GenAI Smartphones Market Share, Worldwide, 2023-2025

Source: Gartner (February 2024)

________________________________________________________________

The integration of AI into PCs is not expected to drive end-user spending beyond anticipated price increases. Business device buyers will demand compelling reasons to invest. However, it will take time for software providers to harness the power of on-device AI and clearly demonstrate its enhanced benefits.

The PC market returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 after eight consecutive quarters of decline. Gartner estimates overall PC shipments will total 250.4 million units in 2024, a 3.5 % increase from 2023.On-device AI should rejuvenate the marketing of PCs through 2024 and help sustain existing anticipated replacement cycles, negating some of the negative effects of a disruptive socioeconomic environment.

Smartphone Market to Return to Growth in 2024

Like AI PCs, GenAI smartphones will not bolster smartphone demand until 2027. »The enhancements to smartphones evolve the current experiences with cameras and voice integration, but these capabilities are expected by users rather than demonstrating a new groundbreaking functionality. Users have the same expectation for the functionality of GenAI on their smartphone,” said Atwal. »They are unlikely to pay a premium for GenAI smartphones without the availability of any groundbreaking applications.”

The catalyst for transformative shifts in user experience lies in the advancement of smaller versions of large language models (LLMs) specifically tailored for smartphones. This evolution will transform smartphones into even more intuitive companions capable of comprehending and responding to human language and visual cues, which will elevate the overall user experience to new heights.

The smartphone market recorded its first quarter of growth in 4Q23 after nine consecutive quarters of decline. In 2024, worldwide smartphone shipments are expected to grow 4.2 %, totalling 1.2 billion units year over year. »We should not interpret the growth in smartphone shipments as a full-fledged recovery,” said Atwal. »It is more accurate to view it as a stabilisation of lower level of units, which are nearly 60 million lower than in 2022.”

Gartner clients can read more in »Forecast Analysis: AI PCs and GenAI Smartphones, Worldwide.«