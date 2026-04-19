TechTalk: E-Mail Security – Unsere Plattform schützt und generiert Umsätze zur selben Zeit

Für alle, die noch gar nicht oder nicht genau wissen, wer oder was EasyDMARC ist, wofür dieser Sicherheitsanbieter steht und was er im Einzelnen zu leisten vermag, dem seien diese 2 Minuten Videocrashkurs empfohlen.

In diesen 120 Sekunden fördert nämlich Mike Anderson all das Wissenswerte rund um EasyDMARC und seinen Schutz von E-Mail-Domains zutage, und das live auf dem CloudFest 2026.



What do people have to know about EasyDMARC?

So, DMARC is an email security standard that is globally implemented all around the world to protect a business’s domain from impersonation. So I can’t impersonate Coca-Cola and send emails to maybe try to collect invoices or revenue and things like that. It protects against frauding.

Why it is so important? This is key. DMARC has now become mandatory across the globe to be able to send your traffic from your domain across all the biggest networks in the world, including Microsoft, Google, AOL, Yahoo, all the big ones. And so without DMARC enforcement in place, the email carriers are all automatically going to try to consider you spam or a threat and reject your email. So you got to have DMARC in place.

Why it is so important at this show? All the service providers like MSPs and hosting providers all have domains and customers that need domain protection, DMARC protection. And so now they can use our platform in a multi-tenancy way to put their customers on and be able to view what’s good, what’s not good, how to fix it. And of course, monetize that whole process and use it as a service. So when MSPs and hosting providers are looking for ways to add new services and revenue, we can come right along the side of their operations without much friction at all and they can go to market making new revenue, new profit, and new customers.

Our platform has a unique feature that allows the service provider to generate leads to scan domains and get commercially available data that they can look at. And then provide a risk assessment to the prospect to say: »You do have some risk, here’s a report about what it means, we can help you.« And we have a unique process that no one else in the industry has that allows them to scan those domains and scrape the data and enrich it to a ready to contact prospect.

Deutsche Übersetzung



Was sollte man über EasyDMARC wissen?

DMARC ist ein E-Mail-Sicherheitsstandard, der weltweit eingesetzt wird, um die Domain eines Unternehmens vor Identitätsbetrug zu schützen. So kann ich mich nicht als Coca-Cola ausgeben und E-Mails versenden, um beispielsweise Rechnungen einzutreiben oder Einnahmen zu generieren und Ähnliches. DMARC schützt vor Betrug.

Warum ist das so wichtig? Ganz einfach: DMARC ist mittlerweile weltweit verpflichtend, um E-Mails von Ihrer Domain über alle großen Netzwerke der Welt zu versenden, darunter Microsoft, Google, AOL, Yahoo und alle anderen großen Anbieter. Ohne die Implementierung von DMARC werden die E-Mail-Anbieter E-Mails automatisch als Spam oder Bedrohung einstufen und sie abweisen. Sie müssen also unbedingt DMARC einrichten.

Warum ist das auf dieser Messe so wichtig? Alle Dienstleister wie MSPs und Hosting-Anbieter verfügen über Domains und Kunden, die Domain-Schutz und DMARC-Schutz benötigen. Nun können sie unsere Plattform mandantenfähig nutzen, um ihre Kunden aufzunehmen und zu sehen, was gut läuft, was nicht gut läuft und wie man das beheben kann. Und natürlich können sie diesen gesamten Prozess monetarisieren und als Dienstleistung anbieten. Wenn MSPs und Hosting-Anbieter also nach Möglichkeiten suchen, neue Dienste und Einnahmequellen zu erschließen, können wir uns nahtlos in ihre Abläufe einfügen, und sie können neue Einnahmen, neue Gewinne und neue Kunden gewinnen.

Unsere Plattform verfügt über eine einzigartige Funktion, mit der Dienstleister Leads generieren können, um Domains zu scannen und öffentlich zugängliche Daten abzurufen, und sie anzusehen. Anschließend kann er dem potenziellen Kunden eine Risikobewertung vorlegen und sagen: »Es besteht ein gewisses Risiko, hier ist ein Bericht darüber, was das bedeutet, wir können Ihnen helfen.« Und wir verfügen über einen einzigartigen Prozess, den sonst niemand in der Branche hat und der es ihnen ermöglicht, diese Domains zu scannen, Daten zu extrahieren und diese so aufzubereiten, dass potenzielle Kunden direkt kontaktiert werden können.