Weltweite Halbleiter-Umsätze stiegen 2021 um 26 Prozent

Die weltweiten Umsätze mit Halbleitern beliefen sich im Jahr 2021 auf insgesamt 595 Milliarden US-Dollar, so die finalen Ergebnisse des Research- und Beratungsunternehmens Gartner. Dies entspricht einem Wachstum von 26,3 Prozent im Vergleich zu 2020.

»Die Ereignisse rund um den aktuellen Chip-Mangel wirken sich auch weiterhin auf die OEMs weltweit aus. Gleichzeitig trieben der Anstieg bei 5G-Smartphones und eine Kombination aus starker Nachfrage und Logistik-/Rohstoffpreiserhöhungen die durchschnittlichen Verkaufspreise für Halbleiter in die Höhe, was zu einem erheblichen Umsatzwachstum 2021 beitrug«, erklärte Andrew Norwood, Research Vice President bei Gartner.

Samsung Electronics erreichte ein Umsatzwachstum von 28 Prozent und konnte mit einem Marktanteil von 12,3 Prozent zum ersten Mal seit 2018 den Spitzenplatz von Intel zurückerobern (siehe Tabelle 1). Der Umsatz von Intel hingegen ging um 0,3 Prozent zurück, der Marktanteil des Unternehmens lag bei 12,2 Prozent. Das stärkste Umsatzwachstum unter den Top 10-Anbietern erzielten jedoch AMD und Mediatek mit 68,6 Prozent bzw. 60,2 Prozent.

Anzeige

Das aktuelle Zahlenmaterial von Gartner finden Sie unter diesem Link.

Anzeige

Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 26% in 2021

Worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled $595 billion in 2021, an increase of 26.3% from 2020, according to final results by Gartner, Inc.

»The events behind the current chip shortage continue to impact original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, but the 5G smartphone ramp up and a combination of strong demand and logistics/raw material price increases drove semiconductor average selling prices (ASPs) higher, contributing to significant revenue growth in 2021,« said Andrew Norwood, research vice president at Gartner.

Samsung Electronics regained the top spot from Intel for the first time since 2018, though by less than a percentage point, with revenue increasing 28% in 2021 (see Table 1). Intel’s revenue declined 0.3%, garnering 12.2% market share compared to 12.3% market share for Samsung. Within the top 10, AMD and Mediatek experienced the strongest growth in 2021 at 68.6% and 60.2% growth, respectively.

Table 1. Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2021 (Millions of US Dollars)

2021 Rank 2020 Rank Vendor 2021 Revenue 2021 Market Share (%) 2020 Revenue 2020-2021 Growth (%) 1 2 Samsung Electronics 73,197 12.3 57,181 28.0 2 1 Intel 72,536 12.2 72,759 -0.3 3 3 SK Hynix 36,352 6.1 25,854 40.6 4 4 Micron Technology 28,624 4.8 21,780 31.4 5 5 Qualcomm 27,093 4.6 17,664 53.4 6 6 Broadcom 18,793 3.2 15,754 19.3 7 8 MediaTek 17,617 3.0 10,988 60.2 8 7 Texas Instruments 17,272 2.9 13,619 26.8 9 10 NVIDIA 16,815 2.8 10,643 58.0 10 14 AMD 16,299 2.7 9,665 68.6 Others (outside top 10) 270,354 45.4 214,982 25.8 Total Market 594,952 100.0 470,889 26.3

Source: Gartner (April 2022)

The most significant shift among the semiconductor vendor ranking in 2021 was HiSilicon dropping out of the top 25. »HiSilicon’s revenue declined 81%, from $8.2 billion in 2020 to $1.5 billion in 2021,« said Norwood. »This was a direct result of the US sanctions against the company and its parent company Huawei.

»This also impacted China’s share of the semiconductor market as it declined from 6.7% share in 2020 to 6.5% in 2021. South Korea had the largest increase in market share in 2021 as strong growth in the memory market propelled South Korea to garner 19.3% of the global semiconductor market.«

Automotive and Wireless Communications Segments Experienced Strong Demand in 2021

2021 saw strong demand return to the automotive and industrial markets compared to the weak, COVID-disrupted market in 2020. The automotive market outperformed all other end markets, growing 34.9% in 2021. Wireless communications, which is dominated by smartphones, saw growth of 24.6%. The number of 5G handsets produced reached 556 million in 2021, up from 251 million units in 2020, and organisations upgraded their Wi-Fi infrastructure for employees heading back to the office.

Driven by DRAM, memory accounted for 27.9% of semiconductor sales in 2021 and experienced 33.2% revenue growth, increasing $41.3 billion over the previous year. Memory continued to benefit from the key demand trend in the last couple of years — the shift to home/hybrid working and learning. This trend fuelled increased server deployments by hyperscale cloud service providers to satisfy online working and entertainment, as well as a surge in end-market demand for PCs and ultramobiles.

Gartner clients can get more information in «Market Share Analysis: Semiconductors, Worldwide, 2021.”