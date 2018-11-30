Datendiebstahl bei Marriott: Der erste Mega-Datendiebstahl der DSGVO-Zeit

Experten-Kommentar von Thomas Ehrlich, Country Manager DACH von Varonis

Die unglaubliche Zahl von bis zu 500 Millionen Kundendaten (einschließlich Namen, E-Mail-Adressen, Anschriften, Passnummern, Geburtsdatum und Aufenthaltszeitraum) sind der Hotelkette Marriott gestohlen worden. Eine halbe Milliarde Menschen ist nun also in der misslichen Situation, ihre Kreditkartenabrechnungen zu überprüfen, wobei das wahrscheinlich noch der unproblematischste Aspekt des Datendiebstahls ist: Eine Kreditkarte kann man kündigen, die Passnummer oder seine Adresse lassen sich nicht ohne weiteres ändern, vom Geburtsdatum ganz abgesehen. All diese Informationen in den Händen Krimineller öffnen Tür und Tor für weitere Betrugsfälle, etwa durch gezieltes Spear Phishing.

Es ist ein wenig befremdlich feststellen zu müssen, dass in Zeiten der massiven Datenschutzverletzungen große Marken zwar Millionen für Werbung und Kundenbindungsprogramme ausgeben, aber nicht das schützen, was am wichtigsten und letztlich am wertvollsten ist: die Personendaten ihrer loyalen Kunden.

Vielleicht ist es nun auch an der Zeit, dass die DSGVO ihre Zähne zeigt und die Verantwortlichen genau prüfen, was passiert ist und ob Marriott nicht nur alles getan hat, um den Vorfall zu vermeiden (spontan ist man versucht zu sagen: nein), sondern ob auch die Meldefristen eingehalten wurden. Die erste Alarmierung datiert vom 8. September 2018, woraufhin festgestellt wurde, dass bereits seit 2014 unbefugter Zugriff auf das System bestand. Erst am 19. November konnten die Daten entschlüsselt und damit das Ausmaß erkannt werden. Und wiederum elf Tage später wurde die Öffentlichkeit informiert. Zügige Aufklärung sieht in aller Regel anders aus.

Hacker hatten vier Jahre Zugriff auf Kundendaten

Heute wurde bekannt, dass die internationale Gästedatenbank der Starwood-Sparte des Marriott Hotels gehacked worden ist. Die Lücke, die im September entdeckt wurde, ermöglichte Hackern den Zugriff auf Namen, Adressen, Telefonnummern, Passwörtern und in einigen Fällen Details zu Zahlungskarten von bis zu 500 Millionen Gästen. Ermittlungen zufolge, die seit der Entdeckung der Lücke erfolgten, haben Hacker seit 2014 Zugriff auf das Netzwerk.

Ross Brewer, VP and MD EMEA, LogRhythm kommentierte den Vorfall folgendermaßen:

»Diese Lücke betrifft eine erschütternde Summe an Menschen. Die Hotelkette bestätigte, dass Hacker auf Informationen von 500 Millionen Gästen zugreifen konnten, darunter auch Passwörter und verschlüsselte Nummern von Zahlungskarten.

Eine Lücke wie diese beleuchtet die Bedeutung von automatischer Bedrohungserkennung. Wenn man den hohen Wert an Daten berücksichtigt, die Unternehmen wie Marriott halten – Namen, Adressen, Details zu Zahlungen etc. – ist es nicht überraschend, dass Hacker kontinuierlich versuchen Zugriff darauf zu erlangen. Es ist besonders überraschend und extrem besorgniserregend, dass Ermittlungen ergaben, dass seit 2014 ein unautorisierter Zugang zum Starwood Netzwerk bestand. Wir sind stets von Unternehmen verblüfft, die nicht in der Lage sind ungewöhnliche Netzwerkaktivitäten zu erkennen, aber es sind auch meistens keine Aktivitäten, die über so einen langen Zeitraum unentdeckt bleiben.

Unternehmen wie Marriott tragen die Verantwortung für den Schutz der Kundeninformationen, die ihnen anvertraut werden. Daher ist es essentiell, dass sie das richtige Werkzeug haben, um unautorisierte Zugänge zu erkennen, sobald sie auftauchen. Tools wie NextGen SIEM und User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) sollten mittlerweile einen wesentlichen Teil der Security Suite eines Konzerns sein. Ohne diese Tools werden Unternehmen immer damit enden auf die Jagd von Cyberkriminellen zu gehen, was den Hackern in diesem Fall ermöglichte vier Jahre lang unentdeckt durch das Netzwerk zu streunen.«

Marriott Announces Starwood Guest Reservation Database Security Incident

Marriott has taken measures to investigate and address a data security incident involving the Starwood guest reservation database. On November 19, 2018, the investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to the database, which contained guest information relating to reservations at Starwood properties* on or before September 10, 2018.

On September 8, 2018, Marriott received an alert from an internal security tool regarding an attempt to access the Starwood guest reservation database in the United States. Marriott quickly engaged leading security experts to help determine what occurred. Marriott learned during the investigation that there had been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014. The company recently discovered that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information, and took steps towards removing it. On November 19, 2018, Marriott was able to decrypt the information and determined that the contents were from the Starwood guest reservation database.

The company has not finished identifying duplicate information in the database, but believes it contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property. For approximately 327 million of these guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, E-Mail address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest («SPG») account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences. For some, the information also includes payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates, but the payment card numbers were encrypted using Advanced Encryption Standard encryption (AES-128). There are two components needed to decrypt the payment card numbers, and at this point, Marriott has not been able to rule out the possibility that both were taken. For the remaining guests, the information was limited to name and sometimes other data such as mailing address, E-Mail address, or other information.

Marriott reported this incident to law enforcement and continues to support their investigation. The company has already begun notifying regulatory authorities.

»We deeply regret this incident happened,” said Arne Sorenson, Marriott’s President and Chief Executive Officer. »We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward.«

»Today, Marriott is reaffirming our commitment to our guests around the world. We are working hard to ensure our guests have answers to questions about their personal information, with a dedicated website and call center. We will also continue to support the efforts of law enforcement and to work with leading security experts to improve. Finally, we are devoting the resources necessary to phase out Starwood systems and accelerate the ongoing security enhancements to our network,« Mr. Sorenson continued.

Guest Support

Marriott has taken the following steps to help guests monitor and protect their information:

