IT-Abteilungen finanzieren nur 26 Prozent der Technologieinvestitionen

Jeder ist ein IT-Einkäufer

Zunahme von Business-Technologen treibt die Finanzierung von Technologie-Anschaffungen außerhalb der IT an.

74 Prozent der Technologieanschaffungen werden, zumindest teilweise, von Geschäftsbereichen außerhalb der IT finanziert, so eine aktuelle Umfrage des Research- und Beratungsunternehmens Gartner. Nur 26 Prozent der Technologieinvestitionen werden vollständig von der IT-Abteilung aufgebracht.

Im November und Dezember 2021 befragte Gartner rund 1120 Führungskräfte oder Personen in höheren Positionen im Unternehmen mit einem Jahresumsatz von mindestens 1 Million US-Dollar in Nordamerika, Westeuropa und Asien/Pazifik. Das Ziel der Umfrage war es, herauszufinden, wie Unternehmen bei der Beschaffung von Unternehmenstechnologie vorgehen.

»Technologie wird für Unternehmen immer wichtiger und wird dort immer fester verankert. Das wirkt sich auch auf den Einkauf aus. In der Vergangenheit war es relativ leicht vorauszusagen, wer die Auftraggeber sind, aber das hat sich geändert«, sagt Derry N. Finkeldey, Research Vice President bei Gartner. »Die Umfrage von Gartner hat herausgefunden, das 41 Prozent der Mitarbeiter Business-Technologen sind, die Technologie- oder Analysefunktionen für interne oder externe Geschäftszwecke nutzen und außerhalb der IT-Abteilung Bericht erstatten. In einer Welt, in der die meisten Technologen außerhalb der IT-Abteilung des Unternehmens arbeiten, könnte buchstäblich jeder ein Einkäufer für Technologie für sein Unternehmen sein.«

Seventy-four per cent of technology purchases are funded, at least partially, by business units (BUs) outside of IT, according to a recent Gartner, Inc. survey. Only 26% of technology investments are funded entirely by the IT organisation.

In November and December 2021, Gartner surveyed 1,120 manager-level or higher respondents in organisations with at least $1 million in annual revenue in North America, Western Europe and Asia/Pacific to understand how organisations approach large-scale buying efforts for enterprise technology.

»As technology becomes more critical to and embedded across the business, buying team dynamics continue to evolve. In the past, it was relatively easy to predict who buyers were, but all that has changed,” said Derry N. Finkeldey, research vice president at Gartner.

»Gartner research found that 41% of employees are business technologists, creating technology or analytics capabilities for internal or external business use and reporting outside of IT departments. In a world where most technologists work outside the corporate IT department, literally anyone could be a technology buyer for their organisation.”

The survey found that across large purchases in every major technology category, organisations take varying approaches to funding:

The most common funding approach for hardware, technology services and managed services is for IT to fund the entire purchase, followed by funding coming from multiple departments or BUs and IT.

The most common funding model for software and integrated solutions flip these two: Funding by multiple departments and IT is most common, followed by IT-only funding.

IT is providing at least part of the funding in 70% of the purchases studied.

Seventy-five per cent of respondents using shared funding approaches experienced delays reaching agreement on the budget allocation between groups.

»High-tech providers need new approaches to identify not only whom to engage, but also how to engage B2B buyers across all BUs, with confidence that their approaches will be effective and their roadmaps compelling. Product leaders need to coach teams tasked with discovering budget availability to extend that research to also include the funding approach,” said Finkeldey.

Even as the role of business technologists grows, product leaders should not bypass central IT representatives even when addressing an industry- or line-of-business-specific use case with an identified business champion, because in nearly every case, IT will continue to provide at least partial funding.

