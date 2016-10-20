Lautsprecher mit virtuellem Assistenten vor dem Boom

Bis 2020 werden 25 Prozent der Haushalte, die einen Lautsprecher mit virtuellem Assistenten benutzen, noch weitere dieser Geräte besitzen. Bis 2020 werden 25 Prozent der Haushalte, die einen Lautsprecher mit virtuellem Assistenten benutzen, noch weitere dieser Geräte besitzen.

Gartner Says World­wide Spending on VPA-Enabled Wireless Speakers Will Top $2 Billion by 2020

By 2020, 25 Percent of House­holds Using a VPA Speaker Will Have Two or More Devices

End-user spending for the world­wide virtual perso­nal assis­tant (VPA)-enabled wireless speaker market will reach $2.1 billion by 2020, up from $360 million in 2015, accord­ing to Gartner, Inc. By 2020, 3.3 percent of global house­holds are forecast to have adopted a VPA-enabled wireless speaker.

»Last year, the VPA speaker market essen­ti­ally consis­ted of end-user spending focused entirely on Amazon Echo, a wireless speaker with an array of embed­ded micro­pho­nes to capture and respond to users‹ far-field voice commands for Amazon’s VPA — Alexa. Later, Amazon intro­du­ced the Tap and Echo Dot,« said Werner Goertz, research direc­tor at Gartner. »By 2020, compe­ti­tors‹ products and third-party imple­men­ta­ti­ons of leading VPAs (Google Assis­tant, Apple’s Siri and Microsoft’s Cortana) will likely have ramped up.«

VPA speakers, especially those that are wall-powered, allow for multi­ple devices to be owned by a house­hold and instal­led in a home. The value of the device is derived from the ease of use and the natural, intui­tive inter­ac­tion model. If this value is recogni­zed by all house­hold members, it will drive the desire to have termi­nal access throughout the entire house, not just in one room.

»A signi­fi­cant number of house­holds could there­fore have more than one unit, or even one per room,« said Mr. Goertz. »With smaller form factors, price erosion over the years and poten­zial subsi­di­za­t­ion models, we expect that 75 percent of house­holds with VPAs will have one, 20 percent will have two, and five percent will have three or more devices by 2020.«

Today’s VPAs are limited in vocabu­lary and contextua­liza­t­ion, but they will improve in the future. While speech-to-text conver­sion has matured since the early days of voice recogni­tion, it is the seman­tic inter­pre­ta­tion of the spoken word, the contextua­liza­t­ion of the vocal expres­sion and the rende­ring of a meaningful response that still require optimiza­t­ion.

Gartner expects that by 2020, a natural-language inter­ac­tion could be delivered that satis­fies users and creates scena­rios with signi­fi­cantly impro­ved value. Conse­quently, adoption of VPA inter­ac­tion, especially in commer­cial appli­ca­ti­ons, will occur and drive unit sales for VPA speakers.

»The wides­pread adoption and proli­fe­ra­tion of VPA speakers could result in a signi­fi­cant number of online shopping orders in the home being initia­ted from a VPA speaker, rather than a laptop or mobile device,« said Mr. Goertz. »Vendors that are able to create an intimate, familiar relati­ons­hip with the user will be able to contextua­lize ordering to the extent that prefer­red products will be propo­sed, and proces­sing details will already be captu­red. As a result, the user’s propen­sity to purchase products and services using VPA systems should increase, transac­tio­nal friction could be reduced and the overall user experi­ence would be impro­ved.«

Gartner clients can read more in the report: »Forecast Snapshot: VPA-Enabled Wireless Speakers, Worldwide, 2016.«