Lautsprecher mit virtuellem Assistenten vor dem Boom

foto-cc0-pixabay-mizter_x94-lautsprecherBis 2020 werden 25 Prozent der Haushalte, die einen Lautsprecher mit virtuellem Assistenten benutzen, noch weitere dieser Geräte besitzen.

Die Ausga­ben von Endver­brau­chern weltweit für Lautspre­cher mit integrier­tem virtu­el­len Assis­ten­ten (VPA) werden bis 2020 die Summe von 2,1 Milli­ar­den US-Dollar errei­chen. Laut dem IT-Research und Beratungs­un­ter­neh­men Gartner belie­fen sich die Ausga­ben im Jahr 2015 noch auf 360 Millio­nen US-Dollar. Bis 2020 werden voraus­sicht­lich 3,3 Prozent der Haushalte einen VPA-Lautsprecher besit­zen.

»Vergan­ge­nes Jahr setze sich der Markt für VPA-Lautsprecher noch haupt­säch­lich aus den Ausga­ben der Endver­brau­cher für Amazon Echo zusam­men – ein kabel­lo­ser Lautspre­cher mit einer Reihe an integrier­ten Mikro­pho­nen, die es ermög­li­chen, die Stimme des Nutzers für die virtu­elle Assis­ten­tin Alexa von Amazon zu erfas­sen und darauf zu antwor­ten. Später stellte Amazon Tap und Echo Dot vor«, erläu­tert Werner Goertz, Research Direc­tor bei Gartner. »Bis zum Jahr 2020 werden die Produkte der Wettbe­wer­ber und Drittanbieter-Implementierungen der führen­den VPAs (Googles Assis­tent, Siri von Apple und Cortana von Micro­soft) wahrschein­lich aufge­holt haben.«

Gartner Says World­wide Spending on VPA-Enabled Wireless Speakers Will Top $2 Billion by 2020

By 2020, 25 Percent of House­holds Using a VPA Speaker Will Have Two or More Devices

 

End-user spending for the world­wide virtual perso­nal assis­tant (VPA)-enabled wireless speaker market will reach $2.1 billion by 2020, up from $360 million in 2015, accord­ing to Gartner, Inc. By 2020, 3.3 percent of global house­holds are forecast to have adopted a VPA-enabled wireless speaker.

»Last year, the VPA speaker market essen­ti­ally consis­ted of end-user spending focused entirely on Amazon Echo, a wireless speaker with an array of embed­ded micro­pho­nes to capture and respond to users‹ far-field voice commands for Amazon’s VPA — Alexa. Later, Amazon intro­du­ced the Tap and Echo Dot,« said Werner Goertz, research direc­tor at Gartner. »By 2020, compe­ti­tors‹ products and third-party imple­men­ta­ti­ons of leading VPAs (Google Assis­tant, Apple’s Siri and Microsoft’s Cortana) will likely have ramped up.«

VPA speakers, especially those that are wall-powered, allow for multi­ple devices to be owned by a house­hold and instal­led in a home. The value of the device is derived from the ease of use and the natural, intui­tive inter­ac­tion model. If this value is recogni­zed by all house­hold members, it will drive the desire to have termi­nal access throughout the entire house, not just in one room.

»A signi­fi­cant number of house­holds could there­fore have more than one unit, or even one per room,« said Mr. Goertz. »With smaller form factors, price erosion over the years and poten­zial subsi­di­za­t­ion models, we expect that 75 percent of house­holds with VPAs will have one, 20 percent will have two, and five percent will have three or more devices by 2020.«

Today’s VPAs are limited in vocabu­lary and contextua­liza­t­ion, but they will improve in the future. While speech-to-text conver­sion has matured since the early days of voice recogni­tion, it is the seman­tic inter­pre­ta­tion of the spoken word, the contextua­liza­t­ion of the vocal expres­sion and the rende­ring of a meaningful response that still require optimiza­t­ion.

Gartner expects that by 2020, a natural-language inter­ac­tion could be delivered that satis­fies users and creates scena­rios with signi­fi­cantly impro­ved value. Conse­quently, adoption of VPA inter­ac­tion, especially in commer­cial appli­ca­ti­ons, will occur and drive unit sales for VPA speakers.

»The wides­pread adoption and proli­fe­ra­tion of VPA speakers could result in a signi­fi­cant number of online shopping orders in the home being initia­ted from a VPA speaker, rather than a laptop or mobile device,« said Mr. Goertz. »Vendors that are able to create an intimate, familiar relati­ons­hip with the user will be able to contextua­lize ordering to the extent that prefer­red products will be propo­sed, and proces­sing details will already be captu­red. As a result, the user’s propen­sity to purchase products and services using VPA systems should increase, transac­tio­nal friction could be reduced and the overall user experi­ence would be impro­ved.«

Gartner clients can read more in the report: »Forecast Snapshot: VPA-Enabled Wireless Speakers, Worldwide, 2016.«
Gartner analysts will explore new digital platforms at during Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2016, the world’s most important gathering of CIOs and other senior IT executives. Follow news and updates on Twitter using #GartnerSYM.

  1 comment for “Lautsprecher mit virtuellem Assistenten vor dem Boom

  1. Freddy Bork
    27. Oktober 2016 at 10:18

    Ja- das denke ich auch das Lautspre­cher Assis­ten­ten die Zukunft sind- Was für beein­dru­ckende Zahlen 25% der Haushalte mit über 2 MILLIARDEN Handels­vo­lu­men - spannend was hier passiert. Ob Amazon Echo oder Google Home? Ein guter Vergleicht liegt unter https://www.Lautsprecher-Assistenten.de

    Antworten

