Weltweit stagnierende Verkaufszahlen für PCs, Notebooks und Tablets bis 2018

Neue innovative Geräte können die konventionellen Verkaufszahlen steigern.

Laut Angaben des IT-Research und Beratungs­un­ter­neh­mens Gartner werden die weltwei­ten Verkaufs­zah­len für PCs, Tablets, ultra­mo­bile Geräte und Mobil­te­le­fone im Jahr 2017 vorrau­sicht­lich unver­än­dert bleiben. Gartner prognos­ti­ziert, dass die weltwei­ten Verkaufs­zah­len für diese Geräte 2017 die Summe von 2,3 Milli­ar­den Stück errei­chen – dies entspricht auch den Progno­sen von 2016.

»Der weltweite Markt für Endge­räte stagniert. Die Verkaufs­zah­len für Mobil­te­le­fone steigen nur in den aufstre­ben­den Asia/Pazifik-Märkten und der PC-Markt erreichte unlängst den Tiefpunkt seines Rückgangs,« erläu­tert Ranjit Atwal, Research Direc­tor bei Gartner.

Gartner Forecasts Flat Worldwide Device Shipments Until 2018

Emerging Devices Can Enhance Conven­tio­nal Device Sales

World­wide combi­ned shipments of PCs, tablets, ultra­mo­bi­les and mobile phones are projec­ted to remain flat in 2017, accord­ing to Gartner, Inc. World­wide shipments for these devices are projec­ted to total 2.3 billion in 2017, the same as 2016 estima­tes.

There were nearly 7 billion phones, tablets and PCs in use in the world by the end of 2016. However, Gartner does not expect any growth in shipments of tradi­tio­nal devices until 2018, when a small increase in ultra­mo­bi­les and mobile phone shipments is expec­ted (see Table 1).

»The global devices market is stagna­ting. Mobile phone shipments are only growing in emerging Asia/Pacific markets, and the PC market is just reaching the bottom of its decline,« said Ranjit Atwal, research direc­tor at Gartner.

»As well as decli­ning shipment growth for tradi­tio­nal devices, average selling prices are also begin­ning to stagnate because of market satura­tion and a slower rate of innova­tion,« added Mr Atwal. »Consu­mers have fewer reasons to upgrade or buy tradi­tio­nal devices (see Table 1). They are seeking fresher experi­en­ces and appli­ca­ti­ons in emerging catego­ries such as head mounted displays (HMDs), virtual perso­nal assis­tant (VPA) speakers and weara­bles.«

World­wide Devices Shipments by Device Type, 2016-2019 (Milli­ons of Units)

Device Type 2016 2017 2018 2019 Tradi­tio­nal PCs (Desk-Based and Notebook) 219 205 198 193 Ultra­mo­bi­les (Premium) 49 61 74 85 PC Market 268 266 272 278 Ultra­mo­bi­les (Basic and Utility) 168 165 166 166 Compu­ting Devices Market 436 432 438 444 Mobile Phones 1,888 1,893 1,920 1,937 Total Devices Market 2,324 2,324 2,357 2,380

Note: The Ultra­mo­bile (Premium) category inclu­des devices such as Micro­soft Windows 10 Intel x86 products and Apple MacBook Air.

The Ultra­mo­bile (Basic and Utility Tablets) category inclu­des devices such as Apple iPad and iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Amazon Fire HD, Lenovo Yoga Tab 3, and Acer Iconia One.

Source: Gartner (January 2017)

The embatt­led PC market will benefit from a repla­ce­ment cycle toward the end of this forecast period, returning to growth in 2018. Increa­sin­gly, attrac­tive premium ultra­mo­bile prices and functio­na­lity will entice buyers as tradi­tio­nal PC sales conti­nue to decline. The mobile phone market will also benefit from repla­ce­ments. There is, however, a diffe­rence in repla­ce­ment activity between mature and emerging markets. »People in emerging markets still see smart­pho­nes as their main compu­ting device and replace them more regularly than mature markets,« said Mr Atwal.

Device vendors are increa­sin­gly trying to move into faster-growing emerging device catego­ries. »This requi­res a shift from a hardware-focused approach to a richer value-added service approach,« said Mr Atwal. »As service-led approa­ches become even more crucial, hardware provi­ders will have to partner with service provi­ders, as they lack the exper­tise to deliver the service offerings themsel­ves.«

More detai­led analy­sis is avail­able to clients in the report »Forecast: PCs, Ultra­mo­bi­les and Mobile Phones, World­wide, 2013-2020, 4Q16 Update.«