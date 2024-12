KI-Prognosen: Wie werden sich Büroumgebungen bis 2034 verändern?

Enhanced Collaboration Platforms:

Integrated platforms combining chat, video, project management, and documentation (e.g., future versions of Slack, Teams).

More intuitive and context-aware communication apps that prioritize urgent tasks and filter distractions.

Seamless Connectivity:

5G/6G networks and low-latency connections ensuring reliable communication, even in remote or hybrid setups.

Unified Communication Systems blending voice, video, and messaging in one interface.

Privacy and Security:

Advanced end-to-end encryption and biometric authentication for sensitive communication.

Adoption of EU-regulation-compliant tools to ensure data privacy (GDPR and future updates).